Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,553,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,766 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 59.77% of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $50,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CID. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,096,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,508 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CID stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.12. The company had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average is $32.35. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.41.

