Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,974 Shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 887,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,974 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.11% of PNM Resources worth $48,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 475.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,530,000 after buying an additional 214,687 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 595.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 30,578 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in PNM Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PNM Resources by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 52,804 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.88. 8,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -429.69, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.17. PNM Resources Inc has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.50%.

PNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

