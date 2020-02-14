VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 14th

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0308 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 40.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFO opened at $54.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.59. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $54.22.

