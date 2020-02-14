Victrex (LON:VCT) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Victrex (LON:VCT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VCT. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Victrex from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group downgraded Victrex to a sell rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,020 ($26.57) to GBX 1,940 ($25.52) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victrex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,242.27 ($29.50).

Shares of VCT stock opened at GBX 2,328 ($30.62) on Monday. Victrex has a 12-month low of GBX 1,813.68 ($23.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,574 ($33.86). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,401.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,234.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a GBX 46.14 ($0.61) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is 0.56%.

In related news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,349 ($30.90) per share, with a total value of £46,980 ($61,799.53). Insiders have bought 2,011 shares of company stock valued at $4,724,420 in the last three months.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

