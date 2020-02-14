Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Craig Hallum

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VFF. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Village Farms International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.69.
Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $249.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Village Farms International by 349.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Village Farms International by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Village Farms International by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Village Farms International Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.
