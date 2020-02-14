Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Craig Hallum

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VFF. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Village Farms International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.69.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $249.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $47.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. Village Farms International had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 8.47%. Village Farms International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Village Farms International by 349.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Village Farms International by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Village Farms International by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

