Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) Shares Gap Up to $21.94

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.26, but opened at $21.94. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $23.66, with a volume of 13,935,837 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.41.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, CEO George Thomas Whitesides acquired 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $42,471.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

About Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

