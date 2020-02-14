Virtacoin (VTA) Price Down 24.6% Over Last Week

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Virtacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Virtacoin has a total market cap of $1,650.00 and $2.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Virtacoin has traded down 24.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Virtacoin alerts:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Virtacoin

Virtacoin (CRYPTO:VTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. Virtacoin’s official website is www.virtacoin.world . The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Virtacoin

Virtacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Virtacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Virtacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Virtacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.