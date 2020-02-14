Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stake in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 165.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,278 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 33,903 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,562,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TGTX stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.90. 86,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60. TG Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $16.05.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.33). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,411.79% and a negative net margin of 123,130.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. B. Riley began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.