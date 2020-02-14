Virtu Financial LLC Buys 2,675 Shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 102.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Childrens Place were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 241,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Childrens Place by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 176,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 90,570 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Childrens Place by 1,145.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after buying an additional 149,690 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Childrens Place by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 148,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 483.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after buying an additional 115,914 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

Shares of Childrens Place stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $69.40. 12,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,120. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average of $74.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Childrens Place Inc has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $116.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $524.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.09 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. Childrens Place’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Childrens Place Inc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Childrens Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers bought 18,100 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,274.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,800 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.80 per share, with a total value of $156,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,014. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

