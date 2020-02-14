Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 13,128 Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,286,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,385,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

Shares of Baker Hughes A GE stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,468,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.