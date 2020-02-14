Virtu Financial LLC Has $347,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 28,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 8,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Realty Income stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,097. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $66.21 and a 52 week high of $82.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 61.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.46%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

