Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 13,917 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,917 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Dynavax Technologies worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,570,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,236,000 after acquiring an additional 332,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 15.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,603,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,377,000 after acquiring an additional 475,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 298.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 354,760 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 95.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVAX. BidaskClub cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.15. 28,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,572. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $437.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

