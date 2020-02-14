Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,161,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,183,000 after buying an additional 501,582 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,730,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1,814.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 723,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,471,000 after buying an additional 685,244 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 657,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,250,000 after buying an additional 80,175 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 596,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,276,000 after buying an additional 137,139 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $229.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. OTR Global upgraded Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

In other Burlington Stores news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,797,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 141,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,798,753.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 17,016 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $3,845,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 95,874 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,465. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

BURL stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $243.87. 10,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,974. Burlington Stores Inc has a one year low of $136.30 and a one year high of $244.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.24.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 145.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

