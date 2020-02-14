Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,667 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $101.36. 163,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,040,950. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $84.28 and a one year high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.08%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.42.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.