Virtu Financial LLC Sells 472 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its stake in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of FLQE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.70. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,047. Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $30.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average is $29.17.

