Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth $328,000.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.52, for a total transaction of $181,404.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $55,244.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,476 shares of company stock valued at $515,700 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on USPH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.20.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.67 and its 200 day moving average is $125.40. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $102.92 and a one year high of $148.48.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.