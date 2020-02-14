VouchForMe Price Reaches $0.0048 on Exchanges (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $25,545.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $358.37 or 0.03507034 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00249866 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00037792 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00148074 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Coinbe. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

