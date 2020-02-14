W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.42. 4,910,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,679,550. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.94 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.