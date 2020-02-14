Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.10-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05-2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.Wabash National also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.10-1.30 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on WNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.20.

Shares of WNC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 48,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,912. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $629.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.14 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wabash National will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

