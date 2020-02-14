Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05-2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion.Wabash National also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.10-1.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WNC. Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wabash National from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of WNC stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $12.46. The company had a trading volume of 780,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,552. The firm has a market cap of $629.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.91. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $16.70.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.14 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wabash National will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

