Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Holdings Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,193,776 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 47,711 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $70,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.77. 2,432,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,412,104. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBA. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

