Wallington Asset Management LLC Buys 250 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,527 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,491,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,555,997. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.04 and its 200-day moving average is $139.53. The company has a market capitalization of $252.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

