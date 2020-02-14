Warburg Research Analysts Give DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) a €21.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DIC. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on DIC Asset and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.70 ($19.42).

Shares of DIC opened at €16.42 ($19.09) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.43. DIC Asset has a twelve month low of €9.30 ($10.81) and a twelve month high of €17.08 ($19.86). The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.09.

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

