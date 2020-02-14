Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,826,000 after acquiring an additional 976,898 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Waste Management by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Waste Management by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Waste Management by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.23.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $124.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.22 and a 12 month high of $125.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,984. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,906 shares of company stock worth $655,917 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

