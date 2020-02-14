Watts Water Technologies Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.00 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Watts Water Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors anticipates that the technology company will earn $5.00 per share for the year. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.32.

WTS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.06. 1,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,755. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,721,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,926,000 after purchasing an additional 283,685 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,484,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,005,000 after purchasing an additional 140,039 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,996,000 after purchasing an additional 122,890 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 292,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 116,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $204,958.98. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

