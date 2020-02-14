Waves Community Token (WCT) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 14th. Waves Community Token has a total market capitalization of $688,944.00 and $446.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Community Token token can currently be bought for $0.0689 or 0.00000668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. During the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $360.32 or 0.03505466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00254702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00041717 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00158634 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token’s launch date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,952 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

