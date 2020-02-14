WAX Hits Market Capitalization of $53.29 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One WAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000500 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Upbit, Huobi and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). WAX has a market cap of $53.29 million and approximately $13.55 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 64% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.78 or 0.03496207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00252850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00041733 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00160338 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000079 BTC.

WAX launched on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,614,328,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,033,520,448 tokens. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io

WAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Kucoin, Bancor Network, Bithumb, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), C2CX, Bibox, Tidex, HitBTC, Kyber Network and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

