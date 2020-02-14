WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $101.75

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $101.75 and last traded at $101.60, with a volume of 26055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.21.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.14 and a 200-day moving average of $92.62. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion and a PE ratio of 28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,158,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,547,000 after buying an additional 550,839 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 8,353 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

