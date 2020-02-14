Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 13.8% of Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $20,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.32. The stock had a trading volume of 183,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,433. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.47 and its 200 day moving average is $180.40. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $160.87 and a 52 week high of $197.86.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

