Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for J2 Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the technology company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for J2 Global’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.17 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $405.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.09 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 30.21%. J2 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti set a $118.00 price target on shares of J2 Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. J2 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

J2 Global stock opened at $97.69 on Friday. J2 Global has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.12 and its 200-day moving average is $92.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,677,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 239,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after purchasing an additional 40,680 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,470,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,553,000 after purchasing an additional 39,669 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,488,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,383,000.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

