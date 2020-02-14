Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Grows Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,146,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,404,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 13.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Gabelli assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

