Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Reduces Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for approximately 2.1% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.19.

Shares of MO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,111,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,598,845. The company has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a PE ratio of -63.40, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.85.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.