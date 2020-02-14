Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS):

1/28/2020 – Discover Financial Services was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/27/2020 – Discover Financial Services had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/27/2020 – Discover Financial Services had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Discover Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Discover Financial Services had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $101.00.

1/24/2020 – Discover Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $96.00.

1/24/2020 – Discover Financial Services had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $97.00.

1/24/2020 – Discover Financial Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $90.00 to $88.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Discover Financial Services had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

1/6/2020 – Discover Financial Services had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

1/3/2020 – Discover Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/18/2019 – Discover Financial Services had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $76.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,038,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,342. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $68.73 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 511,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,468,000 after purchasing an additional 197,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

