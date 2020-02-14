Welch Capital Partners LLC NY Has $6.97 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY reduced its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,578 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 2.1% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Miles Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,945,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,186,259. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.71. The stock has a market cap of $171.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.61.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

