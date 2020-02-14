Wells Fargo & Co Raises International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $141.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $135.00 to $141.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Societe Generale cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.55.

NYSE IFF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.84. The stock had a trading volume of 393,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,014. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.29 and its 200 day moving average is $126.84. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $104.86 and a twelve month high of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 0.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $116,146.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 45,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.93 per share, for a total transaction of $6,425,585.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 548,234 shares of company stock worth $73,120,570 and sold 2,827 shares worth $366,598. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,422.2% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

