Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Overweight Rating for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.59. 11,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $28.95.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $117,933.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,473.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $636,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,324,461.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,700 shares of company stock worth $1,258,433. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 72.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

