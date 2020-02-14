West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.18. 6,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,454. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.29. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.60 and a twelve month high of $175.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.21.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

WST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

