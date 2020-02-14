West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.45-3.55 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.45-3.55 EPS.

NYSE WST traded up $12.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.38. 615,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,454. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.21. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $98.60 and a 52 week high of $175.11.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

WST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.29.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.