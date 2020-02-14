Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at CIBC

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

WEF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

WEF traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.35. 987,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,873. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.88. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of C$1.05 and a 1-year high of C$2.02.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.