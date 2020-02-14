WEX (NYSE:WEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WEX (NYSE:WEX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $440.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.69 million. WEX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share.
Shares of WEX traded up $8.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $228.62. 977,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,348. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. WEX has a 12-month low of $169.48 and a 12-month high of $234.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.15.
WEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WEX from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen began coverage on WEX in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.38.
WEX Company Profile
WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.
Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.