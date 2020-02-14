WEX (NYSE:WEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WEX (NYSE:WEX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $440.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.69 million. WEX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share.

Shares of WEX traded up $8.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $228.62. 977,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,348. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. WEX has a 12-month low of $169.48 and a 12-month high of $234.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.15.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WEX from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen began coverage on WEX in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.38.

In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,530,429.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,907.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.