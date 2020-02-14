Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) Trading Down 6.7%

Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT)’s share price fell 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.28, 41,294 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 51,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.49%.

Whiting USA Trust II holds a term net profits interest in the oil and gas producing properties located in the Permian Basin, Rocky Mountains, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions. As of December 31, 2018, its oil and gas properties included interests in approximately 367.8 net producing oil and natural gas wells located in 46 predominately mature fields with established production profiles in 10 states.

