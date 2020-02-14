Whittier Trust Co. Has $115.99 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 735,517 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,135 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.0% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $115,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 42,179 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,254 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 14,264 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.11. 9,891,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,205,030. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $105.48 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1,406.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

