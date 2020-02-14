Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.88

Shares of Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.88 and traded as low as $3.89. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 64 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.80 and a beta of 0.42.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $17.24 million during the quarter.

Wilhelmina International, Inc provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites.

