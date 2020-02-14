William Blair Weighs in on The Western Union Company’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for The Western Union in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the credit services provider will earn $1.97 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.00. William Blair also issued estimates for The Western Union’s FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America set a $21.00 target price on The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup set a $20.50 target price on The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.81.

NYSE WU traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.38. 1,856,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,603,475. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 475.84% and a net margin of 21.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,501,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,770,000 after acquiring an additional 242,094 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 793,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,246,000 after acquiring an additional 396,337 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,007,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,538,000 after acquiring an additional 299,130 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 53,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $714,017.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,357.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $661,457.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,474 shares of company stock worth $1,440,420 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

