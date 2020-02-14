Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,781,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,174 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 20,904,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $502,945,000 after purchasing an additional 269,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,977,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,642 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,274,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,732,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $112,243,000 after purchasing an additional 73,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $21.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,517,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 192.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.