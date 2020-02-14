Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $222.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.78.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $212.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson has a 52-week low of $166.13 and a 52-week high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total value of $508,598.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,621.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at $12,930,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 24.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,291,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 14.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 694,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,999,000 after acquiring an additional 85,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.