Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Wirecard stock traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.75. 31,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280. Wirecard has a 12 month low of $110.50 and a 12 month high of $183.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.46.

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

