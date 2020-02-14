Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Wirecard stock traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.75. 31,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280. Wirecard has a 12 month low of $110.50 and a 12 month high of $183.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.46.
About Wirecard
