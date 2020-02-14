WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund (BATS:SHAG) Trading Up 0%

WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund (BATS:SHAG)’s stock price was up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.73 and last traded at $50.70, approximately 8,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $50.68.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

