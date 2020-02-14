WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.27 and last traded at $52.23, 2,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $52.20.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period.

