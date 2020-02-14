WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Stock Price Down 0.6%

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $68.91 and last traded at $68.94, approximately 1,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 75,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.36.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.33.

Get WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1,252.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.